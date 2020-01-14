RAW: Drew Pearson Upset Over Not Making Hall Of Fame After 30 YearsDallas Cowboys legend Drew Pearson was visibly upset after not being inducted to the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2020.

14 minutes ago

Woman In Oklahoma Accused Of Attacking Manicurists For Speaking VietnameseHer victims, at an Oklahoma City nail salon, say she physically attacked and threatened them with a weapon because they were speaking Vietnamese. Katie Johnston reports.

27 minutes ago

CBS 11 News Now: Wednesday MorningCheck out what's making the headlines across North Texas this Wednesday morning.

2 hours ago

Suspect Dead After Shooting Forest Hill Police OfficerA Forest Hill police officer has been shot and the suspect is dead after leading police on a chase into Fort Worth. The shooting happened just before 2:30 a.m. at the 7-Eleven at Forest Hill Drive and Interstate-20.

2 hours ago

AM Weather update With Anne Elise ParksAM Weather update With Anne Elise Parks

4 hours ago

Forest Hill Officer Shot, Chase With Suspect Ends In Fort WorthA Forest Hill police officer has been shot and the suspect has died after a chase into Fort Worth.

4 hours ago

Warm Wednesday, Then Cool Front ApproachesRain chances also return Wednesday with a high in the mid-70s.

11 hours ago

6 Democrats Debate For Final Time Before Iowa Caucuses Next MonthThe Democratic Party’s leading presidential candidates sparred over Iraq, war and foreign policy Tuesday night in the final debate showdown before primary voting begins.

11 hours ago

Arlington City Council Unanimously Votes To Terminate Pedicab ProgramThe council voted 8-0 to let it end in March, when current operator permits expire.

11 hours ago

Fort Worth City Council Approves Teen Curfew AgainThe Fort Worth City Council unanimously voted Tuesday night to keep a the city's teen curfew in place for another three years.

12 hours ago

Security Changes At DISD Basketball Games Take EffectFor this week only, people are not allowed to bring any kind of bag into a gym for a game.

12 hours ago

Tuesday Evening News BriefHere's what made news Tuesday, January 14.

15 hours ago

Fort Worth City Council Set To Vote On Extending Teen CurfewA vote on the curfew comes up every three years.

15 hours ago

War Hero From North Texas Honored On 100th BirthdayFiske Hanley served in World War II. He was honored by Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price on Tuesday.

15 hours ago

Democrats Prepare For Final Debate Before Iowa CaucusIowa is the first state to vote for presidential candidates in 2020.

15 hours ago

Student Shot Outside Bellaire High School In Houston-AreaPolice near Houston are investigating after a student was shot outside of Bellaire High School around 4:00 p.m. Tuesday.

15 hours ago

Flu 'B' Strain Is The Dominant One For First Time In 30 YearsDoctors say the flu vaccine isn’t as effective for flu B as flu A. And because children have been less exposed to the B strain, it can be more dangerous for them.

16 hours ago

Russell Stover To Expand It's Corsicana Facility While Consolidating ElsewhereSome changes for Russell Stover are creating a sweet deal for North Texas.

16 hours ago

Fort Worth Moving Forward With Plans To Tear Down Old ArenaThe recent opening of Dickies Arena gave the city an opening to get rid of the Convention Center arena.

16 hours ago

Dallas ISD Increases Security For Tuesday Night's Basketball GamesThe extra police and security screenings are in place after a shooting at a game Saturday night.

16 hours ago

Texas Governor Begins Year With $32M In Campaign CashIt's not an election year for Texas Governor Greg Abbott, but he's raising money like it is one.

16 hours ago

Democrats Return To Presidential Primary Debate Stage Tuesday NightCBS 11 Political Reporter Jack Fink has a preview as the Democratic presidential candidate field narrows.

16 hours ago

McKinney Police Investigating Assault On Popular Walking, Bike TrailA woman says she was attacked by a man while walking on the Eldorado trail, a popular walking, jogging and biking path in McKinney.

17 hours ago

Samaritan's Feet Volunteers Deliver New Shoes In Honor Of MLKGrowing servant leaders from the ground up is the end goal of a hands-on lesson in compassion Tuesday at the Lawson Early Childhood School in McKinney.​

17 hours ago