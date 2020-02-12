Bernie Sanders Declares Victory In New Hampshire Primary, Pete Buttigieg Gets SecondBernie Sanders declared victory in the New Hampshire Primary Tuesday evening, edging out a close race with Pete Buttigieg. Amy Klobuchar surprised some by coming in third.

1 hour ago

CBS 11 News Now: Wednesday MorningCheck out what's making the headlines across North Texas this Wednesday morning.

2 hours ago

Influenza Outbreak Closes Entire north Texas School DistrictInfluenza Outbreak Closes Entire north Texas School District

3 hours ago

Assault Suspect With Knife Fatally Shot By Police In Grand PrairieA man was shot and killed by Grand Prairie officers early Wednesday morning after he allegedly assaulted another person and threatened those officers with a knife, police said.

3 hours ago

AM Weather Update With Anne Elise ParksAM Weather Update With Anne Elise Parks

4 hours ago

Prank Involving Fireworks Inside Duncanville High School Leads To Large Police ResponseDuncanville Police said a student was scene on surveillance camera setting off the fireworks inside the building.

11 hours ago

Cold And Rainy Conditions Into Wednesday MorningTwo years after the passage of the STOP School Violence Act, only four North Texas districts have received any of the money.

11 hours ago

Most North Texas School Districts Have Not Applied For Federal Money To Improve SafetyTwo years after the passage of the STOP School Violence Act, only four North Texas districts have received any of the money.

11 hours ago

2020 Census Looking To Hire Thousands More Workers In North TexasIt’s a seasonal job with flexible hours that pays an average of $25 an hour.

12 hours ago

Tuesday Evening News BrtiefHere's what made news Tuesday, February 11.

15 hours ago

North Texas Business Owner Saving 115-Year-Old Home From DemolitionThe owner of Oak Cliff Coffee Roasters ​​is stepping in to save a historic home on the corner of West 10th Street and North Bishop Avenue.

15 hours ago

Brides, Grooms Scrambling After Wedding Venue ClosesThe decision by Noah's to close was imposed on the company by a bankruptcy court.

15 hours ago

TCU Basketball Player Motivated By Things That Have Happened Off The CourtTCU center Kevin Samuel never imagined playing basketball. Keith Russell has his story.

16 hours ago

Polls About To Close In New Hampshire On Primary Election DayThe Democratic frontrunners are looking to capitalize on the results from the Iowa Caucuses.

16 hours ago

Texas Rangers Investigating Death Of UNT Student, Darius “DJ” Tarver At Hands Of OfficerThe Texas Rangers are investigating the death of Darius “DJ” Tarver, who was shot and killed by a Denton police officer on Jan. 21.

16 hours ago

North Texas School District Closes For Rest Of Week Due To Flu, Other IllnessesA North Texas school district closed its doors early Tuesday and for the rest of the week due to the flu and other illnesses, the district announced.

16 hours ago

Jury Deliberating Shooting Death Trial Of Former Dallas Officer Christopher HessHess fired his gun 12 times at Genevive Dawes in 2017.

17 hours ago

Steady Rain To Intensify Tuesday NightIt's the second of a three-day bout with rain in North Texas. Keep the rain jackets and umbrellas handy.

17 hours ago

North Texas Mother Gives Little Boy The Gift Of LifeBrooke Katz reports about Donor Day on The Ones For Wellness.

17 hours ago

Most School Districts In North Texas Have Failed To Apply For Federal Money To Improve SafetyTwo years after the passage of the STOP School Violence Act, only four North Texas districts have received any of the money.

17 hours ago

16-Year-Old Boy Among 3 Dead In Triple Homicide At Home Near AzleXiumei Shi Ryan, 54 and Harley W. Ryan, 58 were shot and killed along with a 16-year-old who was related to the adults.

17 hours ago

Student Prank Involving Fireworks Inside Duncanville High Results In Large Police ResponsePolice officers from Duncanville, Cedar Hill, DeSoto and Dallas responded to the school, but it turned out there was no gun, rather fireworks going off.

18 hours ago

Student Sets Off Fireworks Inside Duncanville High School; Leads To Large Police ResponseMultiple law enforcement agencies responded to Duncanville High School due to reports of an active shooter, but that was never the case. Katie Johnston reports.

18 hours ago

Raw Video: Police Response To Duncanville High SchoolA student set of fireworks inside the school, but at first there were reports of a shooting on campus.

19 hours ago