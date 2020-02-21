Interview: Texas Republican Candidate For 32nd Congressional District Jeff TokarJeff Tokar is running in the Republican primary with the goal of ultimately unseating incumbent Democratic Congressman Colin Allred in Texas' 32nd Congressional District.

1 hour ago

Friday Evening News BriefHere's what made news Friday, February 21.

2 hours ago

Say Your Final Goodbyes To 'Leaning Tower Of Dallas'The remainder of an office building dubbed the "Leaning Tower of Dallas" is set to be removed between 9:00 a.m. and noon on Monday, February 24.

3 hours ago

'I Just Hope It's Not True': North Texan With Dwarfism Reacts To Theory That 9-Year-Old Boy Faked Being BulliedThe story of a 9-year-old Australian boy with dwarfism seen sobbing on social media because of alleged bullying is now getting criticized and called into question.

3 hours ago

Self Defense Instructor Shares Tips In Wake Of 2 Women Joggers Attacked In Collin CountySelf defense experts say when adrenaline is pumping, things like pepper spray or a gun can be knocked out of your hands and you need to know what to do next.

3 hours ago

Iconic Vince Lombardi Trophy Set To Come To North Texas This MonthThe iconic Vince Lombardi trophy is set to come to North Texas February.

3 hours ago

Victim's Stepson 'Broken-Hearted' Following Deadly Hit-And-Run In Plano"The man would literally give you the shirt off his back if he thought he could help somebody,” said Michael Adams.

3 hours ago

Dallas ISD's State Of The District Event Highlights Student Talent, SuccessDallas ISD's State of The District showcase highlighted student talent, success and tenacity.

3 hours ago

1 Dead, Another In Serious Condition Following Auto-Pedestrian Crash In Fort WorthOne person is dead and another is in serious condition following an auto-pedestrian crash in Fort Worth.

4 hours ago

Man Visiting Apartment Unit In Allen Shot; 3 Suspects In Custody, 1 At LargeA 39-year-old man who was visiting another resident was shot inside an apartment unit, but there is no word yet on his condition.

4 hours ago

Keller High School Basketball Coach Randall Durant Resigns After Bullying ComplaintsThe boys varsity basketball coach at Keller High School resigned from his coaching position Friday morning.

4 hours ago

4 hours ago

Are You Saving Enough Money For RetirementCathy DeWitt Dunn of DeWitt and Dunn Financial Services talks about being financially ready for retirement.

4 hours ago

2 Major Road Construction Projects Get Started This WeekendHere are the details on what's happening in Fort Worth and Irving.

4 hours ago

Warmer Saturday AheadWe'll get up to the upper 50s on Saturday. Rain chances return Sunday.

5 hours ago

Patrick Mahomes And Dez Bryant Workout In Fort WorthDez Bryant appears to be doing whatever it takes to get back into the NFL, and this time he's getting a little help from Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes. (video courtesy: APEC Fort Worth)

6 hours ago

11AM Weather Update With Anne Elise Parks11AM Weather Update With Anne Elise Parks

10 hours ago

Mix-Up Leaves Wrong Home Demolished In DallasA home built in the 1920s in Dallas was demolished by mistake, and the owner wants to know how this mix-up happened.

10 hours ago

Michael Hinojosa Preparing For DISD State Of The District AddressMichael Hinojosa Preparing For DISD State Of The District Address

10 hours ago

Tyler Native Scotty Wennerstrom Talks AMA SupercrossTyler Native Scotty Wennerstrom Talks AMA Supercross

13 hours ago

Kyle Swanson Talks AMA Supercross Racing At AT&T StadiumKyle Swanson Talks AMA Supercross Racing At AT&T Stadium

13 hours ago

CBS 11 News Now: Friday MorningCheck out what's making the headlines across North Texas this Friday morning.

14 hours ago

Teen Arrested, Charged With Deadly Fort Worth ShootingA teenager has been arrested for a shooting in Fort Worth last month that left a 33-year-old woman dead.

15 hours ago

AM Weather Update With Anne Elise ParksAM Weather Update With Anne Elise Parks

16 hours ago