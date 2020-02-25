Rideshare Companies Now Offering Services That Cater To Your ChildrenParents know it's impossible to be in two places at once. But a new service emerging in the Metroplex could be the next best thing.

Supreme Court Rules Parents Can't Sue US Border Patrol Agent Who Killed Teen Son In MexicoThe Supreme Court said Tuesday that the parents of a Mexican youth who was shot to death in Mexico by a U.S. Border Patrol agent standing on American soil cannot try to sue the agent in U.S. courts for damages. Katie Johnston reports.

Interview: Texas Republican Candidate For 24th Congressional District Sunny ChaparalaSunny Chaparala is running in the Republican primary with the goal of ultimately replacing the retiring Rep. Kenny Marchant in the 24th Congressional District.

6 North Texas Cities Rank In Top 30 Of Hardest-Working Cities In US, Study ShowsA new study released Monday found that North Texas is one of the top areas in the country when it comes to hard-working residents. Katie Johnston reports.

FWPD On Leaning Tower Of Dallas: "We. Took. Care. Of. It."There was a little tongue-in-cheek fun on Tuesday as workers entered their second day of the slow-paced demolition of the building now known as the Leaning Tower of Dallas.

Great Car Washing WeatherConsiderable clouds this morning. Some decrease in clouds later in the day. High 61F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.

Wrecking Ball Questions & Jokes As Leaning Tower Of Dallas Demolition ContinuesWrecking Ball Questions & Jokes As Leaning Tower Of Dallas Demolition Continues

Police Called To Rosemont M.S. In Fort Worth After Fight Between Students & StaffPolice Called To Rosemont M.S. In Fort Worth After Fight Between Students & Staff

K-9 Stryker Sniffs Out Narcotics, Lewisville Police Department Seizes $1.2M In MethThe Lewisville Police Department seized 595 pounds of methamphetamine worth more than $1.2 million in one of the largest drug busts in the department’s history. Katie Johnston reports.

TEDA Needs You!TEDA reached 41,000 individuals in 2018. Find out how you can help.

Texas Eating Disorders AssociationTEDA board member Rhonda Sargent Chambers explains how TEDA is fighting eating disorders through education, support and advocacy.

Eating Disorders In AmericaEating Disorders have the highest mortality rate of any mental illness.

CBS 11 News Now: Tuesday MorningCheck out what's making the headlines across North Texas this Tuesday morning.

Amber Alert: Mesquite Police Say 8-Month-Old Nyla Crockett, Mother Were Found SafeAn 8-month-old girl who was the subject of an Amber Alert has been found safe, along with her mother, police said.

AM Weather Update With Anne Elise ParksAM Weather Update With Anne Elise Parks

Scott Padgett's Weather UpdateCloudy skies and temperatures up to 58 degrees are in the forecast Tuesday.

CBD Products Aren't Always As Advertised, CBS 11 Consumer Reporter Alanna Autler FindsAs the market for CBD-based products continues to grow, CBS 11 Consumer Reporter Alanna Autler investigated what's inside them.

Grapevine Police Searching For Injured Bobcat That Stepped On Illegal Foot TrapThe Grapevine Police Department is urgently searching for an injured bobcat that stepped on an illegal foot trap.

Construction To Extend Dallas North Tollway Has BegunThe North Texas Tollway Authority is building a bridge to extend the Dallas North Tollway over U.S. 380 into the town of Prosper.

Amber Alert Issued For 8-Month-Old Nyla Crockett Of MesquiteNyla Crockett was last seen at 11:18 p.m. Feb. 21 in the 4800 block of N. Galloway Avenue.

CBS 11 News Now: Monday EveningCBS 11 News Now: Monday Evening

