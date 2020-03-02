Joe Biden Supporters Line Up For Rally At Gilley'sAfter winning the South Caroline primary, the Biden campaign reported back-to-back days of $5 million fundraising hauls, by far the best 48-hour stretch of his campaign.

8 minutes ago

Interview: Texas Republican Candidate For 24th Congressional District Jeron LivermanJeron Liverman is running in the Republican primary with the goal of ultimately replacing the retiring Rep. Kenny Marchant in the 24th Congressional District.

16 minutes ago

3Curl QuailThis weekend, one of Woody’s sons joins him on a fantastic quail hunt with the guys from 3Curl Outfitters. Our hunting guide, Tom, also has his son along to help with dog handling. So, it’s a fun, father and son quail hunting trip a little south of Waxahachie. And, since we’re hunting with 3Curl Outfitters, it’s sure to be a fun and successful hunt! So, this weekend, join us on a very special father and son hunting trip, on DFW Outdoorsman.

40 minutes ago

Breaking The Cycle Of Poverty: North Texas Mother Caren Bright On Empowering OthersA North Texas mother who broke the cycle of poverty in her own life is teaching other mothers to do the same.

42 minutes ago

American Airlines Employees Get New Uniforms AgainAmerican Airlines said it has been on a journey for more than three years to deliver a new uniform collection for thousands of AA team members.

45 minutes ago

Dallas ISD Preparing For Coronavirus OutbreakTwo of the largest school districts in North Texas issued letters to families today regarding the coronavirus.

56 minutes ago

Survivalist Supplies, Equipment Selling FastAlanna Autler takes a look at some of the major protection people are acquiring to try to stay safe due to the coronavirus threat.

2 hours ago

Rain Chances Return TonightThere is rain in the forecast the next couple of days.

2 hours ago

Gunshots Fired Inside North Forney High SchoolTwo students are in custody after a firearm allegedly discharged at North Forney High School this morning.

2 hours ago

Boom! Leaning Tower Of Dallas Finally Falls DownThe so-called "Leaning Tower of Dallas" finally fell today a week after demolition crews took a wrecking ball to it following its initial failed implosion a week before that.

2 hours ago

Former Democratic Presidential Candidates Buttigieg, Klobuchar To Endorse Biden At Dallas Rally Monday NightFormer Vice President Joe Biden is bringing some fresh support to his campaign rally at 7:30 p.m. at Gilley’s Dallas Monday.

2 hours ago

Coronavirus Fears Send Consumer Demand For Hand Sanitizer Up 1,400%Makers of household cleaning supplies like disinfecting wipes and hand sanitizers are ramping up production due to the rapid spread of the coronavirus. Curtis Silva reports.

4 hours ago

Supreme Court Rejects Appeal Against Federal Bump Stock BanToday the Supreme Court turned away an appeal from gun rights groups and left a federal ban against bump stocks in place. Curtis Silva reports.

6 hours ago

Blue Bell Ice Cream Announces Sweet New FlavorCookie Dough Overload, made with three cookie dough flavors, is the newest ice cream flavor by Blue Bell Ice Cream.

6 hours ago

Stray Showers Possible On This Cloudy DayPartly cloudy this morning, then becoming cloudy during the afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 76F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.

6 hours ago

Former Carroll High School Volleyball Coach Faces 3 Charges Of Sexual Assault-ChildA former volleyball coach for several North Texas high schools is behind bars facing three sexual assault-child charges.

7 hours ago

Texas Couple In Coronavirus Quarantine Looking Forward To Coming HomeTexas Couple In Coronavirus Quarantine Looking Forward To Coming Home

7 hours ago

CBS 11 News Now: Monday MorningCheck out what's making the headlines across North Texas this Monday morning.

11 hours ago

Triple Shooting At Dallas Apartments Leaves 1 DeadThree people were shot late Sunday night at a Dallas apartment complex. The victims, whose names have not been released, were taken to Methodist Dallas Medical Center, where one of them died.

12 hours ago

Jeff Ray's AM Weather UpdateJeff Ray's AM Weather Update

13 hours ago

UNT Basketball Star Javion Hamlet's Name Known On & Off The CourtWith UNT winning it's first overall league title since the 88-89 season, it's no longer just a football school and thanks can be given to junior college transfer Javion Hamlet for that.

19 hours ago

Erin Moran's Weather ForecastPack an umbrella this week! North Texas is expected to get 1-3 inches of rainfall over the next few days.

20 hours ago

2 Months After Fatal White Settlement Church Shooting, Widow Says She Forgives GunmanTwo months after the fatal White Settlement church shooting, a widow of one of the men killed said she forgives the gunman.

20 hours ago

Buttigieg Supporters React To News He Dropped Out Of 2020 Presidential RaceSupporters of Pete Buttigieg — who showed up to what was supposed to be a rally in Dallas Sunday — react to his removal from the 2020 presidential race.

20 hours ago