2 Athletes In Same North Texas Family Better Than 1Tamia Jones who plays basketball at The Colony High School is seen her plans altered because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Having an older brother who is an athlete is helping her prepare.

2020 Graduates: 10PM Segment May 122020 Graduates: 10PM Segment May 12

Warm, Humid WednesdayDon't put away those umbrellas yet. More rain is expected Wednesday night.

'I'm Going To Fight For It, I Deserve It' - Dallas ISD Students Want In-Person GraduationDallas ISD is sticking with a virtual graduation online for safety during the coronavirus pandemic.

Dallas Mayor Announces New COVID-19 Healthcare Access CzarMayor Eric Johnson said he wants to see a lot more testing, too.

2020 Graduates: 6PM Segment May 122020 Graduates: 6PM Segment May 12

6-Year-Old Dallas Boy Found Tied In Shed Describes Abuse: Sprayed With Hose, Kicked, Not Allowed In HouseThe child told child abuse detectives during a forensic interview, whenever his grandmother left the home, she put him in the shed, tied him up and told him he was bad.

North Texas Nail Salons Struggling To Get Workers To Come Back During Coronavirus Pandemic"For their safety, we respect their decisions,” salon manager Jake Nguyen. "Some of them are not fully back yet."

New Concern For Parents Regarding COVID-19Some children around the country have fallen ill with an inflammatory syndrome resembling Kawasaki disease. Now doctors are searching for the connection between the syndrome and Covid-19.

The Reopening Of TexasCBS 11 details the next steps, the extreme measures businesses are taking, and your rights as a customer on a special edition of CBS 11 News Wednesday at 6PM on CBS 11 News.

2020 Graduates: 5PM Segment May 122020 Graduates: 5PM Segment May 12

Despite Pushback, Dallas ISD Sticking With Virtual GraduationsAlthough Dallas ISD Superintendent Dr. Michael Hinojosa said he had reconsidered the plans for graduation, he said the district will stick to virtual ceremonies per advice from health officials.

Experts Believe Less People Are Reporting Child Abuse CasesChild advocates are sounding an alarm as concerns grow about an unprecedented drop in child abuse reports.

Tuesday Evening News BriefHere's what made news Tuesday, May 12.

Gov. Abbott Talks Shelley Luther Case, Further Plans For Reopening TexasGov. Greg Abbott joined CBS 11 News at 5 p.m. to talk about the recent case surrounding Dallas salon owner Shelley Luther and further plans for reopening more businesses in Texas.

Now Hiring: Dallas County Community College District Offering Free Job Skills ProgramsUnemployment numbers are staggering and economic experts say the trend will continue before the coronavirus pandemic is over.

Stimulus Check Deadline: You Have Until Wednesday To Give The IRS Your Bank InformationAfter Wednesday, the IRS will send millions of files to the Bureau of Fiscal Services to have paper checks printed.

Residents Honor Health Care Workers In Flower MoundResidents honored health care workers at Texas Health Presbyterian in Flower Mound as they continue the fight against COVID-19.

2020 Graduates: 4PM Segment 2 May 122020 Graduates: 4PM Segment 2 May 12

Dallas ISD Students Start Petition To Apply Pressure For In-Person Graduations"I’ve worked for for years and every other district seems to be able to come up with something, but they’re putting us online," said senior Aubrey Tierney.

A Lot Of Rain Remains In Forecast With A Few BreaksDon't put away those umbrellas yet. More rain is expected throughout North Texas.

Tarrant County COVID-19 Testing Sites Set Up But Not Filling UpThe county has loosened up qualifications, trying to get more people tested.

2020 Graduates: 4PM Segment 1 May 122020 Graduates: 4PM Segment 1 May 12

Ones For Wellness: Managing Stress During The PandemicIn today's Ones For Wellness, here's a way to manage any stress you may have due to the coronavirus pandemic.

