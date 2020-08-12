Wednesday Evening News BriefHere's what made news Wednesday, August 12.

31 minutes ago

Dallas Skyline HS Baseball Players Making Up For Lost Time With Summer Showcase GamesWith COVID-19 having cut the 2020 high school baseball season short, four players from Skyline High School are determined to make up for lost time.

37 minutes ago

Covid And The Classroom: Segment 3 WednesdayThe I-Team takes a look at STAAR testing delays.

40 minutes ago

Covid And The Classroom: Segment 2 WednesdaySome families are looking at hiring nannies while their kids work online.

44 minutes ago

Covid And The Classroom: Segment 1 WednesdayNicole Nielsen takes a behind the scenes look at online teaching.

48 minutes ago

Texas Parents Considering Nannies To Help With Kids’ Online Learning During PandemicA growing concern for working parents has become whether to hire outside help to look after their kids who are taking classes virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

1 hour ago

Dallas Attorney Describes History Made With Sorority Sister, Sen. Kamala Harris As VP PickJoe Biden's choice of Kamala Harris as the Democratic vice presidential candidate rings with pride for a Dallas attorney who was also the U.S. senator's sorority sister.

2 hours ago

Prosper ISD Welcomes Back Students, More Than 30% Opt Out Of In-Person LearningWednesday was the first day of school for Prosper ISD and the district reports 61% of elementary and 67% of secondary students participated in in-person learning.

2 hours ago

Visitors Tag Railroad Museum Before ExpansionPeople are leaving their mark -- literally -- at the Railroad Museum.

2 hours ago

Wednesday Weather UpdatePartly cloudy skies. Low 82F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.

2 hours ago

Gardening 101: HerbsDesigning an herb garden is an exercise in instant gratification; many herbs are fast-growing plants to harvest (or at least snip) within weeks of germination.

2 hours ago

Patients In COVID-19 Vaccine Study Receive First Doses In North TexasThe first round of patients participating in Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine study got their doses on Wednesday in North Texas.

2 hours ago

A Different Look, Same Back To School Mantra In Collin CountyWe are hearing it said a lot that this is the 'new normal' but, others prefer to say it's just a `right now necessity,' doing what we have to in the moment.

2 hours ago

Fuel Truck Driver Dies After Fiery Crash On Highway 75 In RichardsonA fuel truck driver has died after a fiery crash on Highway 75 in Richardson Wednesday morning, police said.

2 hours ago

Mansfield ISD Continues Computer Deliveries To StudentsSchool started fully online today.

2 hours ago

Texas Parents' Interest In Homeschooling 'Explodes' During COVID-19 PandemicParents across the country are preparing to help their children with virtual or distance learning, but a small and quickly growing number are deciding to take matters into their own hands and begin homeschooling. Katie Johnston reports.

4 hours ago

Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Says He Will Show 'Grace' When It Comes To Decision On Kneeling During AnthemDuring a press conference ahead of training camp, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was asked about his stance on kneeling during the National Anthem this season amid a time of protests against social and racial injustices.

7 hours ago

Irving Resident Joins Millionaires Club After Winning On Lottery Scratch TicketOfficials with the Texas Lottery Commission confirm a person in Irving claimed a prize of $1 million after winning on a scratch ticket. Katie Johnston reports.

7 hours ago

CBS 11 News Now: Wednesday MorningCheck out what's making the headlines across North Texas this Wednesday morning.

11 hours ago

Safety Measures As Prosper ISD Students Begin ClassesSafety Measures As Prosper ISD Students Begin Classes

12 hours ago

AM Weather Update With Anne Elise ParksAM Weather Update With Anne Elise Parks

14 hours ago

Super Hot Wednesday And BeyondTemps are back in the triple digits.

21 hours ago

State Rep. Tony Tinderholt, Who Criticized Texas Mask Mandate, 1 Month Into Coronavirus Recovery“I’m still doing breathing treatments,” he said. “Lots of cough drops. I get short of breath a little bit, but I feel a lot better.”

21 hours ago