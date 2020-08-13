RAW: Large Water Main Break In Fort WorthCrews worked to fix a large water main break in Fort Worth Thursday.

Thursday Evening News BriefHere's what made news Thursday, August 13.

Forney High School Band Looks For Harmony During PandemicForney ISD has decided students can still take part in extra curricular activities even if they do learning online.

Covid And The Classroom: Segment 3 ThursdayA look at how to set up a home classroom.

Ones For Wellness: Sanitizing Children When They Return Home From SchoolHere are steps you should take to help keep your child safe and healthy when they return home from school.

Covid And The Classroom: Segment 1 ThursdayRobbie Owens has a look at online learning's emotional impact.

17-Year-Old Denton ISD Student Dies After Workout With Cross Country TeamA 17-year-old Denton ISD student has died after a workout with his cross country team Thursday morning, the district said.

Billy Bob's In Fort Worth Reopens As Restaurant ThursdayOn Thursday, Billy Bob's reopened their doors today with the focus on their restaurant.

Dallas City Manager T.C. Broadnax Talks Proposed Budget Plan, Property Tax RateDallas residents won't face a higher property tax rate under City Manager T.C. Broadnax's proposed 2020-21 spending plan.

Virus Cases Drop Enough For Tarrant County Schools To Reopen As Number Of COVID-19 Patients In State SpikesIn Tarrant County, virus cases have dropped off enough that conditions now meet public health goals for re-opening schools.

Approximately Half Of Wylie ISD Students Return To Classroom ThursdayParents had the option of sending their kids to back school or signing them up for remote learning due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Fort Worth Museum Of Science OpensThe Fort Worth Museum Of Science is open, much to the delight of families everywhere!

Now Hiring: State Farm Looking To Add Bilingual EmployeesInsurance giant State Farm is looking to hire in North Texas.

Thursday Weather UpdateClear skies. Low 82F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.

Full Interview With Dallas City Manager T.C. Broadnax On Budgets, Property Tax, PoliceDallas City Manager T.C. Broadnax talks with CBS 11's Jack Fink about the proposed budget for the city, the property tax rate and Dallas police.

Surveillance Video: Driver Strikes Pedestrian In Mesquite IntersectionMesquite Police released video and still images Thursday of a vehicle that struck a pedestrian in an intersection, with hopes someone can help lead them to the driver (video credit: Mesquite PD).

Dallas City Manager Talks On Crime & PolicingDallas City Manager T.C. Broadnax Addresses Crime And Policing In The City

Dallas City Manager Talks On COVID Impact To EconomyDallas City Manager T.C. Broadnax Talks On Newly Proposed Budget And COVID-19 Impact On Dallas Economy

Dallas Cowboys Announce New Guidelines, Restrictions For AT&T Stadium This SeasonThe Dallas Cowboys on Thursday announced their plans for fans and employees at AT&T Stadium this season during the COVID-19 pandemic. Katie Johnston reports.

UIL To Allow Texas High School Football Games To Be Televised, Livestreamed On Friday NightsThe University Interscholastic League (UIL) will be allowing high school football games in Texas to be televised and streamed on the Internet on Friday nights this season, officials announced Thursday. Katie Johnston reports.

Pup Named 'Charlotte' Reunited With Owner After Arlington Police Find Stolen SUVA dog named "Charlotte" was reunited with her family after car thieves stole their SUV while the pet was inside. Katie Johnston reports.

Southland Conference Postpones Fall Sports To Spring 2021The Southland Conference has decided to postpone fall sports to the spring semester due to issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic, officials announced Thursday. Katie Johnston reports.

AMC Plans To Open 100+ U.S. Theaters By August 20, Including Several North Texas LocationsAMC Theaters has announced that it plans to reopen approximately two-thirds of its U.S. locations by September 3. And 100+ U.S. theaters, including more than half-a-dozen in North Texas, will reopen by August 20. Katie Johnston reports.

