Federal Regulators Accuse Zoom Of Misleading Users About SecurityOn Monday, Nov. 9, the Federal Trade Commission said it is putting the brakes on some of Zoom's practices.

7 minutes ago

North Texas Jeopardy! Winner David Clemmons Reminisces About Time With Alex Trebek"He gave so much credit to the teachers and the job that we're doing, said David Clemmons who won the Teachers Championship Tournament in 2017.

10 minutes ago

Pfizer Says COVID-19 Vaccine More Than 90% EffectiveThese are early results as the trial is still ongoing.

20 minutes ago

Country's Tallest Indoor Christmas Tree About To Be Sparkling In DallasGalleria Dallas' annual Christmas tree will soon be fully on display.

26 minutes ago

Monday Evening News BriefHere's what made news Monday, Nov. 9.

44 minutes ago

Dallas Businessman Jorge Baldor Dedicated To Bringing Awareness To Cultural, Civic Contributions Of Latino CommunityBaldor admits he could’ve created his artisan marketplace for Latino culture closer to Dallas’ Arts District, but said he wanted it in the neighborhood that he called his own.

1 hour ago

Greenberg Turkeys Refunding Seasonal Orders After Fire And Believed Explosion At Texas PlantThanksgiving and Christmas dinner for thousands of people will have to change after a fire at the Greenberg Smoked Turkeys meat processing plant in Texas.

1 hour ago

Collin County Commissioners Vote To Remove Some Data From Coronavirus DashboardGoing forward, the county's COVID-19 dashboard will only include the hospitalization data directly from the county. There will be a link to see state data.

1 hour ago

Law Expert Talks Validity Of Trump Election ChallengesSMU Constitutional Law Professor Dale Carpenter Talks On Validity Of Trump Campaign's Legal Challenges To Presidential Election Results

1 hour ago

Better Lighting, Technology Access Being Used To Help Lower Dallas Crime RateRobbie Owens reports.

2 hours ago

Mild And Clear Monday EveningRain chances return Tuesday.

2 hours ago

6 hours ago

Delays At Dallas 911 Call Center Focus At City HallDelays At Dallas 911 Call Center Focus At City Hall

7 hours ago

Democratic Congressmen Marc Veasey Reacts To Projected Biden WinDemocratic Congressmen Marc Veasey Of Fort Worth Reacts To Joe Biden Becoming President-Elect

10 hours ago

As Council Prepares To Hear Study Results, Dallas 911 Call Delays ContinueAs Council Prepares To Hear Study Results, Dallas 911 Call Delays Continue

11 hours ago

CBS 11 News Now: Monday MorningCheck out what's making the headlines across North Texas this Monday morning.

11 hours ago

AM Weather Update With Anne Elise ParksAM Weather Update With Anne Elise Parks

13 hours ago

Living Room Sports: Former Dallas Cowboy Thomas "Hollywood" HendersonLiving Room Sports: Former Dallas Cowboy Thomas "Hollywood" Henderson

19 hours ago

Alex Trebek, Beloved 'Jeopardy!' Host, Dies At 80Alex Trebek, the beloved "Jeopardy!" host, has died after a battle with pancreatic cancer, the show announced Sunday. He was 80 years old.

19 hours ago

Security Guard Arrested For Allegedly Shooting Man In DallasA security guard was arrested for a shooting that left a man in critical condition near an apartment complex in Dallas Friday afternoon, police said.

19 hours ago

Jeff Ray's Weather ForecastLatest on Eta and how the mild temperatures continue to start the new week.

19 hours ago

Hundreds Rally In North Texas In Support Of Trump, Election Legal BattleHundreds of North Texas Republicans came together Sunday for an “America Is Great" rally outside the Rockwall County Courthouse to show support for President Donald Trump.

20 hours ago