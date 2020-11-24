Col. Al Jones Named Arlington's New Police ChiefArlington City Manager Trey Yelverton has appointed Col. Al Jones, a 25-year veteran of the Baltimore County Police Department, as the City of Arlington’s new police chief,

1 hour ago

COVID-19's Second Surge Is Here, Experts SayNorth Texas hospital officials believe things could get worse in the weeks ahead.

1 hour ago

Tuesday Evening News BriefHere's what made news Tuesday, Nov. 24.

2 hours ago

Elaborate Scheme Scams 'Thousands Of Consumers' And Toy Company Little TikesTexans are heading into the holiday season and Covid-19 numbers are on the rise again. It's the perfect combination for fraudsters.

2 hours ago

Dallas Restaurant Owner Russell Birk Says He's Eligible For PPP Loan To Be Forgiven"I'm excited that it was put in place because it was very helpful. Without that, I would have been out of business," said Russell Birk, owner of fast-casual restaurant Maya's Modern Mediterranean.

2 hours ago

North Texas Holds Final Mobile Food Distribution Before ThanksgivingErin Jones reports from Garland.

2 hours ago

Face Coverings Remain Required Inside Tarrant County BusinessesThe order will remain effective through the end of February.

2 hours ago

North Texas Grandparents Send Family Cardboard Cutouts For ThanksgivingA couple got creative when they couldn't be with family for Thanksgiving.

3 hours ago

Now Hiring: Tech Consulting Firm Looking To Add StaffKen Molestina reports.

3 hours ago

'We Don't Need Occupying Forces Here': Dallas Activists Criticize Return Of State Troopers To Combat Crime"Writing tickets in West Texas speed traps is not the same as policing neighborhoods in South Dallas and Oak Cliff," added John Fullinwider of Mothers Against Police Brutality.

3 hours ago

Sharp Rise In Women Killed By Partners Since Pandemic BeganBrooke Katz has this Ones For Wellness report.

3 hours ago

COVID-19 Outbreak: North Texas Nursing Home Says More Than 40% Of Residents InfectedA spokesperson for Longmeadow Healthcare Center in Justin confirmed 51 residents and 18 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 at the 120-bed facility.

3 hours ago

Evan Washburn Previews Thanksgiving Matchup Between Dallas Cowboys & Washington Football TeamThe CBS Sports NFL sideline reporter talks with CBS Local's DJ Sixsmith about the big Turkey Day matchip between Dallas and Washington and the NFC East implications.

4 hours ago

Dallas Cowboys Strength & Conditioning Coach Markus Paul Suffers ‘Medical Emergency – Undergoing Medical Tests’Dallas Cowboys Strength and Conditioning Coach Markus Paul Suffers ‘Medical Emergency – Undergoing Medical Tests’

6 hours ago

Cold Front On The Way, Thanksgiving Looks To Be A Nice DayAnne Elise's Tuesday weather forecast.

8 hours ago

Governor Abbott: Texas COVID-19 Vaccine Plan Ready For Possible December ActivationTexas Governor Greg Abbott and the Texas Department of State Health Services [DSHS] released "guiding principles" on Monday, November 23 regarding how the state will distribute a COVID-19 vaccine once available. Texas officials said COVID-19 vaccines could be expected as early as December.

8 hours ago

Cowboys Cancel Practice After 'Non-COVID Related Medical Emergency' With Staff MemberThere is no word yet from the Dallas Cowboys which staff member is affected or what the emergency may have been.

9 hours ago

Keller Timber Creek Falcons Have Shot At The PlayoffsThey had to put their season on hold for two weeks due to Covid-19. They still have a chance to reach the postseason.

21 hours ago

Chance Of Rain TuesdayWe will warm up a bit on Tuesday as well.

21 hours ago

Questions Linger Over 1853 Hanging Of Dallas Slave Jane Elkins Convicted Of Axe MurderThe short play "The Ballad of Jane Elkins" explores the theory Jane, like many enslaved women, was a victim of rape.

21 hours ago

Texans Can Get 'Comfort Food' To Needy Families During Holidays While Supporting Local RestaurantsGovernor Greg Abbott announced a reboot of the Comfort Food Care Program, which began in March to support restaurants forced to limit or close services because of COVID-19.

21 hours ago

Baltimore County's Col. Al Jones Named Arlington's New Police ChiefArlington will host a public event to welcome Al Jones when he begins as the new police chief on Jan. 11, 2021.

21 hours ago

Texas COVID-19 Vaccine Plan Ready For Possible December ActivationAs of Monday, there are three companies that claim they have highly effective vaccines in the pipeline.

22 hours ago

Christmas Gift Delivery DilemmasBrooke Katz takes a look at how to keep loved ones from seeing their gifts early.

1 day ago