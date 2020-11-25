Thanksgiving Forecast Looks BeautifulAnne Elise's midday forecast for Thanksgiving.

23 minutes ago

Juvenile Arrested After Shooting Death Of 1-Year-Old In Kaufman CountyA 14-year-old male has been charged after a 1-year-old girl died from a gun shot wound to the head near Forney in Kaufman County, according to the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office.

30 minutes ago

Raw Video: Chopper 11 Surveys Damage From Confirmed Tornado In Arlington, TexasSevere weather moved through North Texas Tuesday evening, November 25.

4 hours ago

Cooler Weather Expected After Tuesday Night Severe WeatherAnne Elise's Wednesday morning forecast.

4 hours ago

Confirmed Tornado Touchdown in Arlington Texas Tuesday NightThe National Weather Service confirmed Wednesday that a tornado did touch down in Arlington, Texas Tuesday night, November 24.

4 hours ago

Elaborate Scheme Scams 'Thousands Of Consumers' And Toy Company Little TikesTexans are heading into the holiday season and Covid-19 numbers are on the rise again. It's the perfect combination for fraudsters.

13 hours ago

Severe Weather Pushes Through Metroplex Tuesday NightThings calm down for Wednesday.

13 hours ago

Growing Concerns About Hospital Capacity, Worker Fatigue In North TexasThere is also concern about what the COVID-19 surge could mean for businesses across North Texas.

14 hours ago

1-Year-Old Girl Dies After Accidentally Being Shot In Head In Kaufman County; No Adults HomeIt happened around 5:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 24 at a home in the 2100 block of Juniper Drive in the Windmill Farms Subdivision.

14 hours ago

Significant Storm Damage In Arlington Tuesday NightA business and an apartment complex suffered major damage, but no reports of injuries.

14 hours ago

Raw Video: Storms Move Through North Arlington As Sirens WailedSevere weather moved through North Texas on Tuesday night prompting Tornado Warmings in several counties.

14 hours ago

Col. Al Jones Named Arlington's New Police ChiefArlington City Manager Trey Yelverton has appointed Col. Al Jones, a 25-year veteran of the Baltimore County Police Department, as the City of Arlington’s new police chief,

17 hours ago

COVID-19's Second Surge Is Here, Experts SayNorth Texas hospital officials believe things could get worse in the weeks ahead.

18 hours ago

Tuesday Evening News BriefHere's what made news Tuesday, Nov. 24.

18 hours ago

18 hours ago

Dallas Restaurant Owner Russell Birk Says He's Eligible For PPP Loan To Be Forgiven"I'm excited that it was put in place because it was very helpful. Without that, I would have been out of business," said Russell Birk, owner of fast-casual restaurant Maya's Modern Mediterranean.

18 hours ago

North Texas Holds Final Mobile Food Distribution Before ThanksgivingErin Jones reports from Garland.

19 hours ago

Face Coverings Remain Required Inside Tarrant County BusinessesThe order will remain effective through the end of February.

19 hours ago

North Texas Grandparents Send Family Cardboard Cutouts For ThanksgivingA couple got creative when they couldn't be with family for Thanksgiving.

19 hours ago

Now Hiring: Tech Consulting Firm Looking To Add StaffKen Molestina reports.

19 hours ago

'We Don't Need Occupying Forces Here': Dallas Activists Criticize Return Of State Troopers To Combat Crime"Writing tickets in West Texas speed traps is not the same as policing neighborhoods in South Dallas and Oak Cliff," added John Fullinwider of Mothers Against Police Brutality.

19 hours ago

Sharp Rise In Women Killed By Partners Since Pandemic BeganBrooke Katz has this Ones For Wellness report.

19 hours ago

COVID-19 Outbreak: North Texas Nursing Home Says More Than 40% Of Residents InfectedA spokesperson for Longmeadow Healthcare Center in Justin confirmed 51 residents and 18 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 at the 120-bed facility.

20 hours ago

Evan Washburn Previews Thanksgiving Matchup Between Dallas Cowboys & Washington Football TeamThe CBS Sports NFL sideline reporter talks with CBS Local's DJ Sixsmith about the big Turkey Day matchip between Dallas and Washington and the NFC East implications.

21 hours ago