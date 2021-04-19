Mostly Sunny, But Cooler TuesdayThe high should be around 62 degrees.

50 minutes ago

Forensic Podiatrist Called By FBI To Study Missy Bevers' Killer's Gait, Explains Investigative ProcessDr. Michael Nirenberg runs a foot clinic in Indiana. When he's not with patients, he's an expert witness in criminal cases across the country.

53 minutes ago

A Look At Police Tactical TrainingCaroline Vandergriff reports following a deadly officer-involved shooting in Fort Worth.

1 hour ago

Robber With Replica Gun Shot And Killed By Dallas Police On LBJ FreewayThree Dallas Police officers fired at and ultimately killed a man who Chief Eddie Garcia said tried to carjack a woman, robbed a CVS at gunpoint and ran across LBJ Freeway Monday evening.

1 hour ago

Aledo Residents Shed Tears, Share Shock Over Students' Mock 'Online Slave Trade' At School Board MeetingAledo ISD said it learned of an incident with students from the Daniel Ninth Grade Campus involving racial harassment and cyberbullying several weeks ago.

1 hour ago

Kennedale Alum Baron Browning Prepares For NFL DraftLinebacker Baron Browning, who played college ball for Ohio State, looks forward to hearing his name called on NFL Draft night.

4 hours ago

$40M In Renovations Planned For Fort Worth's Heritage ParkAn upgrade at the top of the list? -- Raising the floor of the water channel so visitors don’t hurt themselves stepping through the cracks.

5 hours ago

Amber Alert Over, North Texas Teens Found Safe In PlanoThe Amber Alert was issued Monday morning for Devany Betancourt, 16, and Marina Nelson, 17 of Seagoville.

5 hours ago

Major Supply And Demand Issues For Housing In North TexasKen Molestina has our "The Ones For Real Estate" report.

5 hours ago

North Texas Property Values Are SkyrocketingNotices are showing up in mail boxes now.

5 hours ago

Shots Fired Near Dallas HighwayDallas Police have a suspect in custody after shots were fired near LBJ Freeway and Coit Road in North Dallas Monday.

5 hours ago

Monday Evening News BriefHere's what made news Monday, April 19.

5 hours ago

2 North Texas Siblings Share Life-Saving BondBrooke Katz has this week's "The Ones For Texas" report.

6 hours ago

Amber Alert Issued For Texas Teens Devany Betancourt And Marina NelsonAn Amber Alert was issued for two teenagers from Seagoville, Devany Betancourt, 16, and Marina Nelson, 17.

6 hours ago

Calls For Action Growing Following In-Custody Death In Collin County JailAndrea Lucia reports more than a month after the death of Marvin Scott.

6 hours ago

New North Texas Reservoir Is Filling WaterThe North Texas Municipal Water District is filling up a new lake in Fannin County with the help of Mother Nature and nearby creeks.

6 hours ago

Forensic Podiatrist Called By FBI To Study Missy Bevers' Killer's Gait, Explains Investigative ProcessDr. Michael Nirenberg runs a foot clinic in Indiana. When he's not with patients, he's an expert witness in criminal cases across the country.

6 hours ago

At-Home COVID-19 Vaccinations Relaunch In DallasEvery vaccine, a victory. That's the mindset as a plan to provide at-home COVID-19 vaccinations relaunched in Dallas on Monday.

6 hours ago

Fort Worth Police Chief Says Carjacking Suspect Killed By Officer Ignored Command To Drop GunFort Worth Police released body cam video of the incident on Monday.

7 hours ago

Police Ask For Help Identifying Suspect Who Broke Into Southeast Dallas RestaurantThe Dallas Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying a burglary suspect who broke into a restaurant in the 4800 block of Scyene Rd.

9 hours ago

Amber Alert Issued For Texas Teens Devany Betancourt And Marina NelsonAn Amber Alert was issued for two teenagers from Seagoville, Devany Betancourt, 16, and Marina Nelson, 17. Katie Johnston reports.

14 hours ago

News Now: April 19, 2021Catch up on all your local news with News Now.

15 hours ago

Hawkeye On EntertainmentMark "Hawkeye" Louis and Michelle Rodriguez gives us their take on the big Texas winners from this weekend's Academy of Country Music Awards.

16 hours ago

CBS News Eye On EarthDownload the Eye on Earth coloring book on CBSDFW.com for fun, colorful ways to celebrate our planet.

17 hours ago