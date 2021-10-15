CBS 11 News Now Friday EveningThe latest news and weather from CBS 11 News.

7 minutes ago

Denton Guyer High School Students Walk OutThey were protesting the district's handling of an alleged sexual assault investigation.

20 minutes ago

Former Boeing Chief Pilot Enters Innocent PleaAttorneys for Mark Forkner say he's being made into a scapegoat.

33 minutes ago

Local Sign Spinner Aims For World ChampionshipMatthew Doolan is looking for a "beep beep" as he entertains passing motorists.

49 minutes ago

Friday Afternoon Weather UpdateClear and cool this weekend with lows in the 40s in some places!

1 hour ago

2 hours ago

11AM Weather Update With Brittany Rainey11AM Weather Update With Brittany Rainey

6 hours ago

'Monster Jam' Motorsport Roars Back To AT&T Stadium Tis Weekend'Monster Jam' Motorsport Roars Back To AT&T Stadium Tis Weekend

6 hours ago

6 hours ago

CBS 11 News Now: Friday MorningCheck out what's making the headlines across North Texas this Friday morning.

7 hours ago

AM Weather Update With Brittany RaineyAM Weather Update With Brittany Rainey

12 hours ago

Federal Trade Commission Reports Hundreds Of Businesses Using Fake Reviews To Attract CustomersThe FTC has warned hundreds of major corporations and smaller businesses that they could face a fine of just over $43,000 per violation.

19 hours ago

Near Perfect Weekend WeatherHighs will be in the low 70s.

19 hours ago

Supply Chain Issues Impacting State Fair of TexasDespite brief bouts of bad weather and the ongoing pandemic, fair officials are expecting a record breaking year.

20 hours ago

Secret Recording Has Carroll ISD Administrator Saying Books On Holocaust Need 'Opposing' ViewCarroll ISD in Southlake is receiving national attention Thursday night, for an administrator's comments about books on the Holocaust.

20 hours ago

FDA Advisory Panel Approves Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine Booster DoseBrooke Katz has details.

20 hours ago

Local Artist Embraces The Power Of A Single DotStippling art can take dozens or hundreds of hours to complete.

23 hours ago

Texas House Debates Bill On Transgender AthletesLawmakers face a Tuesday deadline before the special session comes to an end.

23 hours ago

UT Dallas-Developed Potential COVID-Detecting Breathalyzer Test Up For Possible Emergency Use AuthorizationDr. Shalini Prasad is a professor of bioengineering at UT Dallas as well as a research collaborator for Sotech Health. For the last 18 months, the two have been focused on creating the test.

23 hours ago

How Much Progress Are We Making Against The Pandemic?"Encouraged and cautiously optimistic," is the message from the Dallas nonprofit that uses data to track Covid-19 infections, vaccinations, and overall risk in our community.

1 day ago

Former Boeing 737 Max Chief Technical Pilot Indicted In North Texas For Fraud - 'Deceived The FAA'The federal grand jury for the Northern District of Texas returned the indictment against Mark A. Forkner, 49, who lives in Keller.

1 day ago

Malfunctioning Alert System Causing Dallas Firefighters To Miss Calls, Arrive Late To Others“It’s been a year and a half since we’ve started to see more broad, widespread instances of these problems,” said Bill Zielinski, the city’s Chief Information Officer.

1 day ago

Thursday Evening News BriefHere's what made news Thursday, Oct. 14.

1 day ago

Dallas Coffee Shop Takes A Different Approach To StaffingWell Ground Coffee is hiring those who have been rejected by others.

1 day ago