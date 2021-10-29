North Texas Family Creates Elaborate Costumes For Special Needs Son In WheelchairNicole Nielsen takes us to Burleson for the story.

2 hours ago

Fort Worth Mom Meets MedStar Dispatcher Who Helped Save Her Baby's LifeValerie Carson has been answering 911 calls for 30 years.

2 hours ago

CBS 11 News NowThe latest news and weather from CBS 11 News.

2 hours ago

Group Invites People To Its Saints And Sinners Tour At Historic CemeteryFort Worth group is inviting the living to learn about the dead in a Fort Worth cemetery.

3 hours ago

North Texas Nonprofits Facing Extra Challenge Finding Volunteers These DaysRobbie Owens reports.

3 hours ago

US Supreme Courts To Hear Arguments Monday On Texas' New Abortion LawJason Allen has a preview.

3 hours ago

RAW AUDIO: MedStar Dispatcher Talks Frantic Mom Through Infant CPRWhen 3-week-old Parker choked on his milk and stopped breathing, Parker’s mom, Erin Fennell called 911.

3 hours ago

Friday Afternoon Weather UpdateCBS 11 Meteorologist Blake Mathews takes to the pumpkin patch to deliver a stellar Halloween weekend forecast.

4 hours ago

High Winds Leave Behind Damage In North Texas, Calmer Conditions Friday NightWinds that gusted up to 60 miles an hour Thursday left behind damage across several places in North Texas. Katie Johnston reports.

5 hours ago

Dallas Hospital Gets In the Halloween Spirit With Its Tiniest PatientsNurses in the neonatal intensive care unit at Methodist Dallas Medical Center dressed up their patients as first responders. Katie Johnston reports.

8 hours ago

Friday Midday Weather UpdateWinds are slowly coming down across North Texas, and the Halloween weekend looks to be gorgeous.

8 hours ago

Deadly Crash Shuts Down I-30 In DallasA accident involved a man on a motorcycle and an 18-wheeler.

9 hours ago

Mavs Fan Isaiah Stone Scores 100K In Bitcoin After Hitting Half-Court Shot Dallas Mavericks fan Isaiah Stone won the largest cash prize ever offered by the team after hitting a half-court shot at Thursday night's game. Katie Johnston reports.

10 hours ago

News Now: Oct. 29, 2021News Now: Oct. 29, 2021

12 hours ago

Around Texas: Oct. 29, 2021Around Texas: Oct. 29, 2021

13 hours ago

Ghostly Clear Weekend ForecastAs we head into the weekend expect temperatures mid to upper 50s and maybe even upper 40s.

14 hours ago

Friday Not As WindyIt's going to be a nice, sunny weekend.

22 hours ago

Deadly Violence Was A Regular Part Of 'Hell's Half Acre' In Downtown Fort WorthThere were killings and stabbings and violence every night all night in the acre, said historian Richard Selcer.

22 hours ago

A Look At Health Benefits Of A 'Safe Scare' As Halloween ApproachesBrooke Katz takes a trip through a haunted house, for research purposes. ;)

22 hours ago

North Texas Man Confesses To Creating Child Porn With 10 Girls For More Than 6 Years, Dallas Police SayDallas Police said Germond Miller was creating child pornography by filming himself with children.

22 hours ago

American Airlines Flight Diverted After Passenger Allegedly Assaults Flight AttendantAuthorities say an American Airlines flight from New York to California was diverted to Denver after a passenger assaulted a flight attendant.

22 hours ago

Crews From Far And Wide Converge On North Texas After Wind Damage Caused Tens Of Thousands To Lose PowerCrews from West Texas and out of state made their way to North Texas Thursday night to assist Oncor in restoring power.

22 hours ago

As Halloween Approaches, A Look At Health Benefits Of A 'Safe Scare'It's the time of year for haunted houses and horror movies, and it turns out there may well be some health benefits to giving yourself a good scare.

1 day ago

North Texas School District Taking Unique Steps To Combat Teacher Shortage“Make believe you are a slice of pizza being digested,” science teacher Patrice Lasley proposes to her 7th grade students from Elise Robertson Middle School in Lancaster, during a class discussion on enzyme food breakdown in the small intestine.

1 day ago